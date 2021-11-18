Kartik Purnima 2021: Here are some messages and wishes to share with loved ones on this auspicious day

On this pious day, which falls on 19 November this year, the Matsya avatar which is the first of the 10 main avatars of Lord Vishnu came into being

Kartik Purnima is considered to be one of the most auspicious and significant days in the Hindu calendar. On this pious day, which falls on 19 November this year, the Matsya avatar which is the first of the 10 main avatars of Lord Vishnu came into being. On this full moon day, Lord Shiva killed a trio of demon brothers (Tripurasura) by taking the form of Tripurari.

This year, the occasion is being marked on 19 November, as per the Hindu calendar. The Purnima Tithi for Kartik Purnima this year began at 12 pm on 18 November and will continue till 2.26 pm on 19 November.

Also known as Deva Diwali, the festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartika month. According to the Hindu calendar, Kartika, which happens to be the eight lunar month, is the holiest month in the lunar calendar. The month holds great significance as it is the month which is dedicated to worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva both. Devotees visit temples of both deities to offer prayers and gain their blessings.

Devotees also believe that performing the Kartik Snan on the day of Kartik Purnima will bring good fortune to their lives.

