Kartik Purnima 2021: From timing, date to significance, all you need to know

Devotees across the country will celebrate Kartik Purnima on 19 November this year. The festival is celebrated in the auspicious Kartika month on the full moon day. According to the Hindu calendar, Kartika, the eighth lunar month, is the holiest month of the year.

The auspicious day is celebrated for five days as Purnima is observed on the fifteenth day and Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the Kartika month. The celebrations begin on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi.

Bhishma Panchaka, Tulsi Vivah, Dev Diwali and Vaikunth Chaturdashi are some of the festivities of Kartik Purnima celebrated across these days.

The month is also referred to as the Damodara month as per Vaishnava tradition, as Damodara is one of the numerous names given to Lord Krishna.

During the Kartik month, the ritual of holy dip begins on the day of Sharad Purnima and it culminates on Kartik Purnima.

Significane of Kartik Purnima:

As per Hindu mythology, it is believed devotees will be blessed with great fortune if they worship Lord Vishnu on Kartik Purnima and performing Kartik Snan on that day. Kartika month holds great significance as it is the month which is dedicated to worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva both.

Devotees throng temples of both deities to offer prayers and seek blessing on this pious day. Hindus perform religious ceremonies on Kartik Purnima. The ceremonies performed on this pious day are believed to bring prosperity and happiness to the family. The occasion is also marked as Deva Diwali or Tripuri Poornima in various parts of the country.

It is believed that performing the Kartik Snan during this month is equivalent to 100 Ashvamegha Yagyas being performed.

Many devotees also observe a day-long fast to honour the gods. It is believed that the occasion of Kartik Purnima is the one of the most auspicious occasions to perform the Satya Narayana Swamy Vrat.

Date and timing:

The Purnima Tithi will commence from 12 pm on 18 November and will end at 2:26 pm on 19 November.