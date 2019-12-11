Karthaavinte Namathil: Protestors in Kerala shut down bookstall selling Sister Lucy's autobiography; 11 arrested, released on bail

Just a day before Sister Lucy Kalappurakkal's autobiography, Karthaavinte Namathil (In the Name of Christ), was supposed to hit the stands on 10 December, a group of protestors forcibly shut down DC Books' stall in Kerala's Kannur area, as reported by The News Minute.

DC Books is the publisher of Karthaavinte Namathil which stresses on several instances wherein nuns are sexually exploited or assaulted in churches and seminaries by senior priests. In her autobiography, Sister Lucy also throws light on how younger nuns are also exploited by senior nuns. Ever since the news of the book became public knowledge, there have been numerous attempts to ensure the autobiography is never released.

Read — 'Plenty of evidence for invisible patriarchal power priests hold over nuns': Sister Lucy Kalappurakkal claims in autobiography

On 9 December, a group of 15 protestors attacked a DC Books stall at the Kannur Town Square in Kerala and forced it to shut down. Among the books on display was Sister Lucy's autobiography. The commotion subsided only after the police intervened. Out of the 15 protestors, 11 were arrested and were later released on station bail, the News Minute report added.

Sister Lucy was one of the nuns who had participated in the protest against Bishop Franco Mulakkal who was arrested on 21 September 2018 on a nun's complaint that he had raped her at least 13 times between 2014 and 2016. Since then, along with all the other nuns who had shown support towards their fellow victim nun, Sister Lucy was ostracised by her church and community.

Earlier in December this year, a petition was filed by a nun from the Sisters of Mary Immaculate congregation demanding a ban on Sister Lucy's autobiography. The petition, which had named Sister Lucy, publisher DC Books, Kerala DGP and Chief Secretary as the key respondents in the case, was later dismissed by the Kerala High Court.

