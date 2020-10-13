KARTET 2019 exam: Answer keys for Karnataka teacher's eligibility test released at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Candidates can submit objections against KARTET 2019 answer key till 21 October up to 5 pm along with supporting documents

Karnataka Teacher's Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2019 answer keys have been released by the Office of Commissioner, Public Education Department Bengaluru on its website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The examination was conducted on 4 October at 604 test centres across the state.

The answer keys for both Paper I and Paper II have been released. Candidates can check their responses and raise objections, if any, against the answer keys by entering their application/ registration number and date of birth in the link provided on the official website.

Candidates will be required to submit objections by 21 October up to 5 pm along with relevant/ authentic supportive documents.

"Objections without sufficient and proper supportive document is not considered," the department said in a notification.

It also stated that objections submitted other than online mode will not be considered.

Here is the direct link to raise objections against KARTET 2019 answer key - https://sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET/

KARTET 2019 was conducted in two sessions. The first paper was for candidates who want to become teacher for classes 1 to 5 and the second paper was for classes 6 to 8.

Both the papers comprised a total of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Steps to check KARTET 2019 answer keys:

Step 1: Log on to schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the link, "Key Answers of Newspaper I", Key Answers to Newspaper-II"

Step 3: A PDF document will open on the page that will mention the question number and its right answer

Step 4: Match your responses against the answer keys and raise objections if required

Direct link to KARTET 2019 Paper-I answer key: http://www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in/pdffiles/2_KARTET_2019_PAPER1_KEYANSWERS_12102020.pdf

Direct link to KARTET 2019 Paper-II answer key: http://www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in/pdffiles/3_KARTET_2019_PAPER2_KEYANSWERS_12102020.pdf

After verifying the objections raised, the department will release final answer key before declaring KARTET 2019 results.