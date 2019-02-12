Karol Bagh fire: Delhi Police arrests hotel's general manager, another staff; case transferred to crime branch

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested the general manager and a manager of Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh area, where a massive fire in the early hours of Tuesday killed 17 people, an officer said.

The hotel's general manager, Rajender, and manager, Vikas, have been arrested for culpable homicide, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

The hotel owner, Shardendu Goel, is absconding after the incident, he said. Randhawa said the case has been transferred to the crime branch.

