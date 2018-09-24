Karni Sena demands review of SC/ST Act, 'next course of action' to be decided on 24 October

Jaipur: A Rajput community outfit Sunday sought changes in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to ensure that a person is arrested for an offence under the law only after a probe into the allegations against him or her. “We are giving the government one month time. We will announce our further course of action on October 24,” said Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi.

Kalvi made the demand while addressing a rally 'Jauhar Swabhiman Sammelan' in Chittorgarh, held to celebrate the foundation day of the outfit. The rally was attended by thousands of people, including a large number of women, of the Rajput community, who braved intermittent rains to participate in the meeting.

Kalvi also demanded a review of the government's reservation policy for the other backward classes and Dalits, besides creation of a mechanism to check the historical facts of a film before it is cleared by the censor board. The chief of Karni Sena, which had spearheaded a large-scale violent protest against alleged distortions of historical facts in film 'Padmavat', said, “The government should set up a board for pre-screening of such films so that facts could not be distorted." "Movies with historical facts must be passed by the censor board only after a pre-screening board clears it,” he said.

“We just want what the RSS leaders want on reservation policy - its review. It should be done by the government. The reservation system needs a review,” he said, adding the government must take steps on our demands within a month, failing which "we would decide our next course of action" on 24 October.