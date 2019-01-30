Karnataka: Women-led march to Bengaluru, demanding liquor ban in state, to end with silent protest at Vidhana Soudha today

A 12-day march in Karnataka, seeking a complete ban on alcohol in the state, will come to an end on Wednesday. More than 2,000 people, mostly women, will march towards the Vidhana Soudha and stage a silent protest.

After covering 200kms by foot, more than 2000 people from rural Karnataka, mostly women, march to Vidhana Souda today demanding state-wide liqour ban.@CNNnews18 @news18dotcom pic.twitter.com/dlox3PCJWl — Revathi Rajeevan (@RevathiRajeevan) January 30, 2019

The 200-kilometre march under the banner of the Madya Nisheda Andolana (MNA), a women-led anti-alcohol movement, started from Chitradurga on 19 January. On Sunday, they stayed at Kulavanahalli village near Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru, The Times of India reported.

Renukamma, a 60-year-old woman and construction labourer from Raichur taking part in the march, died of injuries in an accident when the protestors reached Nelamangala, The News Minute reported. She was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road, the news portal added.

On their journey to the state capital, the protestors spread the message of the ill-effects of alcohol in the villages they passed through. According to The Times of India, the protestors made their way through Kyadigere, Hosuru, Nityananda Ashram, Javagondana Halli, Tavara Kere, Sira, Chikkanahalli, Dodda Alada Mara Cross, CB Temple, Darga Bellavi Cross, Tumakuru, Siddaganga mutt, Adichunchanagiri mutt and Kulavanahalli villages.

However, The Hindu quoted some participants as saying that although the padayatra has nearly come to a close, no elected representative has addressed their concerns. They also claimed that Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had called some participants but had not given any assurances.

The women called for the march because alcohol addiction is resulting in violence against women in many villages and also causing poverty, The Hindu quoted protestors as saying. "It is difficult to make ends meet for the household when men spend a large chunk of the money on alcohol. As a result, children do not get adequate nutrition and are left malnourished," Sharada Gopal, a women’s rights activist, said.

