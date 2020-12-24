Karnataka withdraws night curfew after public outcry; observe COVID-19 protocols, urges BS Yediyurappa
The chief minister asked the public to continue to wear masks, practicing good hygiene and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus
The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew its night curfew order just hours before it was scheduled to be implemented, citing the public outcry that erupted after the curfew was announced on Wednesday.
In a statement, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "The night curfew had been announced to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus strain after getting advice from experts. After getting feedback from the public, the issue was re-examined, and in consultation with cabinet colleagues and senior officials, the decision has been withdrawn."
Yediyurappa asked the public to continue to wear masks, practicing good hygiene and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus .
The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 pm to 5 am starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday, reportedly "in line with the Centre's advice".
The move comes amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK.
The withdrawal of the curfew order marked a "second U-turn in three days" by the Yediyurappa government, an NDTV report noted.
"On Tuesday Yediyurappa said "there is no need" and on Wednesday he said it would be imposed "in view of the new strain"," the report said.
With inputs from PTI
