Karnataka Waqf Board moves SC against allowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

According to the Waqf board, the Idgah ground is Waqf property and not merely a public space

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivals, the Karnataka State Waqf Board has approached the Supreme Court challenging the recent order passed by the Karnataka High Court allowing the celebration of Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Muslim body, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before Chief Justice of India UU Lalit.

Sibal highlighted that the Supreme Court, in 1964, had stated that the municipal corporation of Bangalore had no right over the same, stating, that the high court verdict has effectively allowed “anyone” to hold religious ceremonies on the grounds and religious ceremonies of multiple religions that could coincide.

According to him, this could lead to unnecessary religious tensions getting created.

According to the Waqf board, the Idgah ground is Waqf property and not merely a public space.

As per a report in India Today, the bench of CJI UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat have agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday.

The decision comes after, on 26 August, the Karnataka High Court granted permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet.

The directive came on the BJP led state government filed an appeal against the August 25 interim order to maintain status quo.

As per the report, the Karnataka Waqf board and the Chamrajpet Musim Association have moved SC, claiming that the Idgah ground belongs to the Idgah. The petitioners also states that a 1964 verdict of the Supreme court had upheld their claim to the land.

However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has, however since it is a disputed land, it can be given out for “any religious and cultural functions”.

With inputs from agencies