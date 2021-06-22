Karnataka Unlock: Curbs eased in six more districts; shops, restaurants allowed to reopen

Clubs, restaurants, and hotels will be permitted to open till 5 pm with 50 percent seating, but liquor cannot be served

The COVID-19 induced lockdown in Karnataka has been relaxed in six more districts of the state. These districts, namely Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Udupi, Ballari, Vijayapura, and Bengaluru Rural will now have less restrictions. This decision has been taken as the positivity rate in these districts has fallen below five percent, according to The Hindu.

The six districts have now been placed in category 1 which means that all the relaxations that came into effect on Monday will be applicable to these districts.

The decision was taken after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account the consistent declining trend of the COVID-19 case positivity rate, the state government said in its order.

According to a Livemint report, from 6 am to 5 pm, clubs, shops, hotels, restaurants, eateries, can remain open in these six districts where relaxations have been introduced. However, malls have not been allowed to open as of now. Swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, pubs and amusement parks.

In 17 districts where the positivity rate is less than five percent, public transport services also resumed from Monday, however, they are supposed to run with 50 percent capacity. Similarly, clubs, restaurants, and hotels are going to be open till 5 pm with 50 percent seating. However, liquor will not be allowed in these restaurants and hotels. These districts are Dharwad, Bidar, Bagalkot, Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Uttara Kannada, Yadgir, Ramanagara, Mandya, Kolar, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Gadag, Raichur, and Haveri.

In these districts gyms began to function at half capacity on Monday and parks will be open from 5 am to 6 pm for walking and jogging. The other activities permitted include opening of lodges and resorts with bookings up to 50 percent, outdoor sports activities without spectators, outdoor film shooting.

However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 pm and 5 am on weekdays and during weekends curfew will be there from 7 pm on Friday evening to 5 am on Monday morning throughout the state

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has warned people to be vigilant and not be under the illusion that COVID-19 has gone. He asked them to follow all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus . The chief minister has also urged people to get themselves vaccinated.

According to The Hindu, as many as eight districts still have a positivity rate above five percent.

In these districts, the existing relaxation which was in place from 11 June, will apply, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and movement of people till 7 pm.

Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, will remain under a strict lockdown until 5 July.

With inputs from PTI