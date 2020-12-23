Karnataka UGCET 2020: Second extended round seat allotment result declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the KEA UGCET second extended round seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission to engineering courses online

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has on Wednesday (23 December) declared Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020 on its official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

According to a report by India Today, to check Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2020 second extended round seat allotment result, candidates will be required to enter their CET number.

The seats have been allotted to students on the basis of the ranks secured by them in KEA UGCET 2020, choices entered by them in the counselling application and availability of seats in the institutes.

https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/notification/story/kea-ugcet-second-extended-round-seat-allotment-result-2021-declared-at-cetonline-karnataka-gov-in-kea-1752422-2020-12-23

https://www.ndtv.com/education/karnataka-declares-ugcet-2020-second-extended-round-seat-allotment-result

Step 1: Open the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Latest Announcements, tap on the link that reads, "UGCET-2020 Second Extended Round Seat allotment Results."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your CET number.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020 will open on the webpage.

Step 6: Check your name, roll number, college allotted to you in the list.

Step 7: Save and take a print out of the seat allotment result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check Karnataka UGCET 2020 second extended round allotment result.