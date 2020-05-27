You are here:
Karnataka to open temples, mosques, churches after 31 May; awaiting Centre’s guidelines on opening malls, theatres, says BS Yediyurappa

India Asian News International May 27, 2020 16:00:05 IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that his government will re-open temples, mosques and churches in the state after 31 May.

"We are going to open temples, mosques and churches in the state after 31 May," he said while speaking to media in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister added that the "guidelines will be followed" as suggested by experts for opening the worship places.

"We have no objections to open malls and cinema halls, but we are waiting for the guidelines of the central government, Prime Minister will take decisions to allow malls and cinemas to open," he added.

Yediyurappa has said that people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will not be allowed in the state till 31 May.

Updated Date: May 27, 2020 16:00:05 IST



