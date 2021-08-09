A record 157 students have secured full marks of 625 (100 percent) in the Karnataka SSLC Result this year. While 289 students obtain 622 of the total marks

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 examination results today, 9 August. Students can now check their results at the official websites karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 99.9. All boys, who had appeared for the exams, have been declared pass. While 99.9 percent of girls have cleared the exams as one girl had not appeared in the examination.

This year, at least 1.28 lakh students have secured the 'A' grade in Karnataka SSLC Result 2021, said Education Minister BC Nagesh on Monday. A record 157 students have secured full marks of 625 (100 percent) in the Karnataka SSLC Result this year. While 289 students obtain 622 of the total marks.

Government schools, aided schools and unaided schools have secured a pass percentage of 100 this year. A total of 1,550 schools had scored 100 percent pass percentage in 2020, which included 501 government schools, 139 aided, 910 unaided.

Candidates can follow these steps to access their Class 10 results:

1. Go to the official websites, https://karresults.nic.in/ or http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/

2. On the home page, select the link for Class 10 results

3. A new page will open. Enter the credentials required, such as registration number, date of birth, etc

4. Click on the submit option. The results will appear onscreen

5. Download and print the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for future reference

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Karnataka was one of the few states that decided to go ahead with offline Board exams this year. The examinations were held in a multiple-choice question format this year. Due to the second wave of COVID-19 , the examination schedule was shortened, with the papers being held only on 19 July and 22 July.

One day was set for core subjects like Mathematics and Social Sciences while the other was for language subjects. To pass the examinations, students need to score at least 35 percent marks in total.

Over 8 lakh students had registered this year for the SSLC exams. At least 99.6 percent of the students who had enrolled for the exams were present, marking an improvement over last year’s attendance record.

Police personnel, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, volunteers, and representatives from NGOs were present during exams to ensure that the norms were followed.