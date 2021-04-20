Karnataka SSLC 2021 exams to be held as per schedule, says minister; evaluation process for classes 1-9 soon

Karnataka is one of the few states which is going ahead with the state board examinations for Class 10 students despite a surge in COVID-19 cases

Even as more central and state board postponed the upcoming board exams on Tuesday, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the Karnataka state board SSLC (Class 10) board exams will be held as scheduled from 21 June to 5 July.

Also, a comprehensive evaluation programme will be organised for the promotion of Class 1-9 students, asserted Kumar.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Kumar said, “Students (of classes 1 to 9) must not be asked to physically attend the examinations. The evaluation and the result announcement must be a tool, only for assessing the learning capabilities of the children. Unachieved learning outcomes will be addressed as part of the bridge course during the commencement of next academic year”.

So far, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and several state education boards have given their nod to cancel Class 10 board exams.

As per the Karnataka state education department, the academic year 2021-22 is scheduled to begin from 15 July for high schools. While the summer holidays for Class 1–8 will be from 1 May till 14 June and the next academic year will begin from 15 June.

The summer holidays for high school teachers will begin from 15 June till 14 July and the circular is subject to revision.