Karnataka SSLC 2021: Admit card to release tomorrow, exams to be held between 19 and 22 July

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government has announced plans to conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exams 2021 or Class 10 board exams in the state.

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has shared the schedule and dates for the Class 10 board exam. He informed that the examination of core subjects including Mathematics, Science and Social Science will be conducted on 19 July while the language examination will be held on 22 July.

On both days, exams will take place from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

“We are conducting exams again under special circumstances. I have also discussed this with the health department and taken their suggestions. This time exam will be on two days,” the minister said while addressing the media.

Kumar further informed that the exams will have objective-type multiple-choice questions. Also, a sample paper has been uploaded on the website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in for students to get an idea prior to the examination. The sample question paper will also be sent to schools explaining how to attempt the answers.

Keeping in mind the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the schools and students, Kumar said that the SOP issued by the health department has been sent to the deputy commissioners, chief executive officers, senior police officers, and treasury officers to conduct the exams.

He also updated that students who have migrated will be able to write the exams at their nearest centre.

Talking about the admit cards, Kumar told reporters that on 29 June (tomorrow) soft copies of hall tickets will be sent to all the school authorities. There will also be an option to download the admit cards online.

If any student has COVID-like symptoms during the exam, he/she will be asked to write the exam in a separate exam hall that will be specially designed for such cases. Kumar also added that all teachers, officers, and staff members who are involved in the exam will have to be vaccinated.