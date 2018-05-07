Karnataka SSLC 2018 results declared: Pass percentage at 71.93%; check your score at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 for Class 10, media reports said. Candidates can check the results on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

According to News18, the pass percentage for Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 is 71.93 percent. Udupi district topped in terms of pass percentage followed by Uttara Kannada, the report added..

According to a report in The Indian Express, about 8.35 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC exams. Fifty-one candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices.

A total of 2.73 percent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board, the report added.

According to NDTV, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam was concluded on 6 April, 2018. The exams were conducted smoothly across 2,817 examination centres.

The report also quoted state Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait saying that starting next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and the second PU exams.

Here are the steps to check the Karnataka SSLC results:

- Log on to official websiteskseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

- Click on the notification on the home page for the Kerala SSLC results 2018.

- Enter your roll number in the fields provided.

- Click to submit.

- Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a print for future reference.