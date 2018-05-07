You are here:
Karnataka SSLC 2018 result declared: Udupi tops in pass percentage; check your score at karresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 07, 2018 11:56:22 IST

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 for Class 10 at 11.15 am on Monday. Candidates can check the results at — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Alternatively, candidates can also check their result via SMS. Students will have to send a text message — KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result on phone.

Representational image. PTI

According to News18, the overall pass percentage for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 (Matric) result was 71.93 percent. Udupi district topped in terms of pass percentage followed by Uttara Kannada, the report added.

About 8.35 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC exams. A total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices. A total of 2.73 percent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board, the report added.

According to News18, here are the steps to check the Karnataka SSLC results:

- Log on to official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

- Click on the notification on the home page for the Kerala SSLC results 2018.

- Enter your roll number in the fields provided.

- Click to submit.

- Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a print for future reference.

According to NDTV, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam was concluded on 6 April 2018. The exams were conducted smoothly across 2,817 examination centres in the state.

The NDTV report also quoted state Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait saying that starting next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and the second PU exams.


