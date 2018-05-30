Stay indoors, says Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Suniel Shetty urges people to share emergency numbers

Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Pooja Hegde, and Suniel Shetty took to Twitter over the news of floods in parts of Karnataka. "Just saw some visuals sent by my cousins who live in Mangalore..Hope the situation gets better. Please stay indoors," Shilpa Shetty said.

Suniel Shetty said that it "breaks my heart to see my hometown going through this ordeal". " All my prayers for my city of love and for its people! Please please share these emergency numbers with as many as you can! The least one can do from such distance," he tweeted.

Just saw some visuals sent by my cousins who live in Mangalore..Hope the situation gets better.. Pls stay indoors.. https://t.co/jUBB6QqEin — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) May 29, 2018

Breaks my heart to see my hometown going through this ordeal! All my prayers for my city of love and for its people! Please please share these emergency numbers with as many as you can! The least one can do from such distance 🙏 #Mangalore #MangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/GOqoFDugQm — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 29, 2018