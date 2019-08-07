Karnataka rains: Indian Navy rescues 300 people stranded near Kadra dam; flood-like situation in various districts across state due to heavy downpour

Uttara Kannada: Over 300 people who were stranded near Kadra dam area in Kaiga village owing to incessant rains were rescued by an Indian Navy team on Tuesday. A rescue team of the Indian Navy stationed at Karwar Naval Base swung into action following a request from Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada district.

"IndianNavy rescue team from Naval Base, Karwar rushed to assist people stranded near Kadra Dam, Mallapur Kurnipet, Kaiga in response to a request received from SP, Uttara Kannada. By late last evening, 300 stranded people were evacuated to safety @SpokespersonMoD", tweeted the official handle of Indian Navy.

Kadra dam, constructed across the Kali river has witnessed a rise in water level following incessant rains in the region. A flood-like situation has developed in various districts across the state due to heavy rains. The situation might take a turn for the worse in the upcoming days. Earlier on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department in its weather forecast predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in parts of Karnataka over the next five days.