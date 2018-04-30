Karnataka PUC result 2018 declared today: Check your grades at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared results of the pre-university (PUC II) examination today. Candidates can check their scores at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

A total of 6.90 lakh students had appeared for the examination that was conducted between 1 to 17 March, out of which 3,37,860 were female and 3,52,292 were male, The Indian Express said. The results can also be checked at examresults.net/karnataka.

Candidates may follow these steps to check the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II 2018 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in

Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in Step 2: Look for the link which says Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 or Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination Class 12 results 2018

Look for the link which says Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 or Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination Class 12 results 2018 Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018

Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details

Enter your Roll number and the other details Step 5: Click on Submit

Click on Submit Step 6: Download and take a print out of your KSEEB Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018.

SMS for results

Additionally, candidates can check their results via SMS as well. According to News18, to receive scores on their mobile phones, candidates are required to send a text message (SMS) KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER to 56263.

Exams were preponed due to polls

This year, the exams were preponed due to the Karnataka Assembly elections, and had concluded on 21 February, the report said. A total of 23,980 examiners were given the responsibility to check the papers this time. In 2017, the results were declared in the second week of May.

A Hindustan Times report said 53 new evaluation centres were added this year. After the declaration of the Karnataka PUC result, supplementary exams will be held in May, it said.

According to the official website of the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka, after Class X, every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the two-year pre-university courses, the report added. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations available in the pre-university curriculum.