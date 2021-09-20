Around 18,414 candidates from 5,546 colleges in Karnataka had appeared for the second-year supplementary exam

The results of Karnataka second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) supplementary examination 2021 have been declared by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) today, 20 September. Registered candidates can now check their scores by visiting the official website karresults.nic.in. The PU II supplementary exam was held in August-September.

Students can follow these steps to check PUC 2nd year supplementary exam result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, search and open the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 link

Step 3: As the new page opens, log in using the required credentials

Step 4: Your PUC 2nd Year supplementary exam 2021 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check your scores, save a copy and take a printout

Here's the direct link for the results.

According to reports, around 18,414 candidates from 5,546 colleges in Karnataka had appeared for the second-year supplementary examination.

This year, around 7 lakh students had registered themselves for the Karnataka second-year PUC exam. In total, candidates registered in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were 2,19,777, 2,51,686, and 69,529 respectively. The results were declared in July.

Since the annual exams were not conducted this year due to the COVID-19 crisis, candidates were assessed on the basis of evaluation criteria. As per the policy, 45 percent weightage was given to the marks scored by candidates in Class 10 and I PU each. While the remaining 10 percent weightage was given to the internal assessment marks of II PU.