Karnataka polls: SC rejects Janardhan Reddy's plea to campaign in Bellary for brother

India IANS May 04, 2018 18:15:10 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gali Janardhan Reddy, for allowing him to go to Bellary to campaign for his brother, G Somashekar Reddy, contesting for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

File image of G Janardhana Reddy. PTI

A bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the plea of Janardhan Reddy and said "your brother will take care of it".

Out on bail in the illegal mining case, Janardhan Reddy approached the apex court saying he wanted to campaign for his younger brother Somashekar Reddy on 8 and 9 May in Bellary, Karnataka.

He also wanted permission to cast his vote in Bellary on 12 May. The results of the polls are scheduled to be out on 15 May.

In January 2015, the apex court while granting him bail in the illegal mining case had asked him to stay away from mining areas like Bellary district of Karnataka.

Janardhana Reddy is an accused in the illegal mining case involving his Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC).

The company is accused of changing the mining lease boundary markings and indulging in illegal mining in the Bellary Reserve Forest area, spread over Bellary in Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.


Updated Date: May 04, 2018 18:15 PM

