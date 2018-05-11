You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Karnataka polls: Kannadigas richer than Indian average but poorer than neighbours Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

India IndiaSpend May 11, 2018 17:59:45 IST

By Alison Saldanha

Mumbai: While Karnataka does better than the national average on social justice and empowerment indicators for Dalits and Adivasis, it still lags its southern neighbours Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in terms of poverty, according to this 2018 Karnataka government report.

Over 12.9 million or 21 percent people in Karnataka live below the poverty line, more than Tamil Nadu's 11.3 percent (8.2 million), Andhra Pradesh's 9.2 percent (7.8 million) or Kerala's seven percent (2.3 million). Adivasis and Dalits comprise nearly a third of the poor.

Dalits, or scheduled castes (SCs) as they are constitutionally called, comprise 16.9 percent of the state's population, and Adivasis, or scheduled tribes (STs), comprise 6.8 percent.

About 28.4 percent of Karnataka's Dalits live in urban areas and comprise more than a quarter of state's slum population (28 percent), the report showed. Among Adivasis, less than a fifth or 19.2 percent live in urban areas.

The Karnataka Vision Document 2025, as the report is called, is a strategy for governance for the next seven years up to 2025, focused on 13 sectors, including social justice and empowerment, agriculture, energy, health and nutrition, urban development, employment and skilling. Comparative data for Telangana were not available in the report.

Nearly half the population of India or 48 percent live in multi-dimensional poverty, which, apart from monetary indicators, includes overlapping deprivations at the household level related to health, education and living standards, the report said.

While Karnataka reported a relatively lower multidimensional poverty rate of 40.7 percent, the state is home to the highest percentage of "multi-dimensional poor" (40.7 percent) in south India. Kerala, with a rate of 10.1 percent, recorded the lowest multidimensional poverty nationwide.

"Karnataka state achieved sustained economic growth in the recent past, however, inequality in economic, social and health and health care utilization is widening among various social groups," the report observed. Here are some of the other findings on social justice and empowerment:

The author is an assistant editor with IndiaSpend.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 17:59 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores