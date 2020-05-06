Karnataka Police Recruitment 2020: Online application process for 2,672 posts of constable, bandsmen to begin on 18 May

The details of Karnataka Police Recruitment 2020 are expected to be released on the official website on the day the online application process starts.

The Karnataka State Police has released a notification for recruitment of 2,672 special reserve police constables and bandsmen.

Of the total vacancies, 2,420 are for constable and the 252 for bandsmen. Willing candidates can apply for the posts by logging on to www.ksp.gov.in.

The online application process for the Karnataka Police Recruitment 2020 will commence from 18 May. Candidates can apply for the KSRP and bandsmen posts till 15 June 2020.

“Golden opportunity to join Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) 2,672 posts for the brave, disciplined, service oriented youth looking to build life and career in Police,” reads the notification.

According to the website drona.in, candidates applying for the posts will have to qualify the written test, physical endurance test and interview. They will be recruited after verification of all the necessary documents.

Karnataka State Police is also recruiting 162 sub-inspectors. The online application for the posts has started on 26 May and would continue for a month till 26 June.

The Karnataka State Reserve Police trains candidates with a number of skills in law and order, mob control, disaster management and emergency responses.