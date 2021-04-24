The application process for SP Constable Recruitment 2021 started on 23 April and the last date to apply is 31 May

The Karnataka State Police Department is inviting applications for the recruitment of 4,000 constable (civil) posts. The application process started on 23 April and the last date to apply is 31 May.

Candidates can read all the instructions and start the registration and application process by visiting the official website ksp.gov.in.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website ksp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the required notification in the ‘advertisement’ section

Step 3: A new page will open. To apply, click on the link ’SP Constable Recruitment 2021’

Step 4: Log in using credentials and fill the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents, make payment and submit the application

Step 6: Save the successfully submitted page. If required, take a printout for future reference

Eligibility criteria

A candidate should have passed the 10+2 examination from a recognised education board or equivalent A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years There is a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and OBC candidates

Examination fees

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 250, whereas, for SC/ST/OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 100.

The recruitment for this exam is held through a computer-based test (CBT) followed by a physical standard test, physical efficiency test and medical examination. After the completion of all the rounds, a merit list will be prepared.

All the candidates are advised to stay away from touts and do not pay any money or illegal gratification to any person within or outside the Karnataka Police Department. The department has not authorised any person to collect any charges on behalf of the police. Any person found to be illegally trying to influence any candidate’s recruitment will be prosecuted.

For any corruption-related complaints, candidates can approach the help desk at digprntcid@ksp.gov.in.