Karnataka Police invites applications for 4,000 constable posts; steps to apply on ksp.gov.in
The application process for SP Constable Recruitment 2021 started on 23 April and the last date to apply is 31 May
The Karnataka State Police Department is inviting applications for the recruitment of 4,000 constable (civil) posts. The application process started on 23 April and the last date to apply is 31 May.
Candidates can read all the instructions and start the registration and application process by visiting the official website ksp.gov.in.
Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website ksp.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the required notification in the ‘advertisement’ section
Step 3: A new page will open. To apply, click on the link ’SP Constable Recruitment 2021’
Step 4: Log in using credentials and fill the application form
Step 5: Upload the required documents, make payment and submit the application
Step 6: Save the successfully submitted page. If required, take a printout for future reference
Eligibility criteria
- A candidate should have passed the 10+2 examination from a recognised education board or equivalent
- A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years
- There is a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and OBC candidates
Examination fees
For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 250, whereas, for SC/ST/OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 100.
The recruitment for this exam is held through a computer-based test (CBT) followed by a physical standard test, physical efficiency test and medical examination. After the completion of all the rounds, a merit list will be prepared.
All the candidates are advised to stay away from touts and do not pay any money or illegal gratification to any person within or outside the Karnataka Police Department. The department has not authorised any person to collect any charges on behalf of the police. Any person found to be illegally trying to influence any candidate’s recruitment will be prosecuted.
For any corruption-related complaints, candidates can approach the help desk at digprntcid@ksp.gov.in.
also read
28,000 Jammu and Kashmir youngsters appear for police constable recruitment test
Unfazed by the attacks on policemen by militants, about 28,000 Jammu and Kashmir youths on Sunday took the written test at 61 centres for recruitment to the post of constable in the state police.
SSC Delhi Police constable exam 2017 answer key released: Check answers at ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the answer key for the Delhi Police's constable executive exam 2016 on Tuesday, according to media reports
Rajasthan Police constable recruitment 2020: Information about exam centre released at police.rajasthan.gov.in
Candidates will be required to login in providing their SSO ID to check their exam centre details.