Karnataka PGCET result 2020: KEA releases exam score, final answer key at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2020 results have been declared by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on its official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov in or kea.kar.nic.in. Along with the result, the PGCET 2020 final answer key has also been released by the examination authority.

Candidates can check their score and qualifying status in the entrance exam by logging on to the website using their credentials.

According to a report by NDTV, the entrance examination for admission to MTech, MArch, MBA, and MCA courses was conducted on 13 and 14 October 2020.

As per the official notification on the KEA website, shortlisted candidates will be required to furnish original documents as per their eligibility at the time of verification. The counseling schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2020 will soon be released by the authority on its website.

If a candidate fails to provide the required original documents during the document verification process, then he/ she will not be eligible for admission to postgraduate courses in the new academic session.

A report by Hindustan Times said that candidates who have qualified for the exam can register for the first round of admission and pay the fees on 7 December till 2 pm.

Steps to check Karnataka PGCET 2020 result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Latest Announcements tab, click on the link that reads, "PGCET-2020 - Results."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your PGCET number.

Step 4: Press the Submit button.

Step 5: Your Karnataka PGCET 2020 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check your score before saving and taking a print out of your result.

Click here for the direct link to check Karnataka PGCET 2020 result