Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2020 mock allotment result declared, check at kea.kar.nic.in
The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has declared Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2020 Mock allotment result today, 28 December. Candidates who had set for the examination can check their result through the official website of KEA -- kea.kar.nic.in.
According to a report in Times Now, the mock test allotment result has been released for admission to MCA, MTech, MArch and MBA programmes.
Candidates who get selected for admission to the various courses will then be needed to verify their allotted seat status on the official site of KEA. Candidates may choose to change their choices, delete their choice of courses and colleges as well.
Here's how to check mock allotment result of Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2020:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official site of KEA -- kea.kar.nic.in.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on Mock allotment result link that is available on the home page.
Step 3: Candidates will be directed to a new page where they will have to enter the PGCET number and click on submit.
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Candidates will have to check the result and download the page.
Click here to check the result directly
According to a report in Jagran Josh, the Karnataka PGECET 2020 mock allotment results is important because based on these, candidates will be able to change, delete, reorder and add to their choices of courses and colleges. The final seat allotment will be based on the choices made by the candidates.
