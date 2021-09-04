Karnataka PGCET 2021: Application process begins at kea.kar.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply here

The deadline to apply online for Karnataka PGCET 2021 is 16 September. Aspirants can follow these steps to register for the test:

The registration process for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2021 has been started by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).The application form for admission to MBA, MTech, MCA, ME, and MArch programmes has been released. Candidates seeking admission to these postgraduate (PG) courses can register themselves for the exam by visiting the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

The deadline to apply online for Karnataka PGCET 2021 is 16 September. Aspirants can follow these steps to register for the test:

Step 1: Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the link that reads '03-09 Online Application 2021 for MBA, MCA, Mtech/March link'

Step 3: As the new page opens, press the 'New User? Click Here to Register' tab

Step 4: Fill in the required details and register yourself. Make a note of the user id and application number

Step 5: Log in using the credentials and fill the Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form

Step 6: Upload the documents, pay the fee, and submit the filled form

Step 7: Save a copy of the filled PGCET form and take a printout (if required) for future reference

Here's the direct link: http://164.100.133.71/pgcetapplication2021/(S(pzaxb3cinuojxql5fvspvhxp))/UserRegistrationForm.aspx

Check the list of documents needed while filling the application form below:

- Active and valid mobile number and email address

- Colored passport size photograph in scanned format

- Scanned signature

- Left-hand thumb impression in scanned format

- Qualifying certificate and income certificate

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

Eligibility criteria:

- Aspirants must have completed graduation from a recognized institution in any discipline

- General candidates should have secured 50 percent marks in total aggregate while there is a relaxation of five percent for reserved applicants

- Students appearing for the qualifying examination are eligible to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2021

The test will be for a total of 100 marks and there will be no negative marking. It will be held in pen-paper mode. On the basis of disciplines selected by application, marks allotment and question pattern will differ.