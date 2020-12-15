Karnataka PGCET 2020: KEA postpones document verification at Bangalore centre; steps to check revised schedule at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority will now conduct the document verification at its Banaglore centre for MTech, MArch, MBA, and MCA programmes from 16 to 18 December

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) postopned the document verification scheduled to take place on today (15 December) for Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2020 at Bangalore centres.

As per the revised schedule, the document verification will now be held from 16 to 18 December.

The PGCET 2020 document verification has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, the KEA said in a notification released on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

According to a report in India Today, the document verification will be done in four sessions. The first session will be from 9 am to 11 am. Candidates will have to report by 8.45 pm. The second session will be from 11.15 am to 1.15 pm. The reporting time is 10.45 am.

Candidates for the third session will have to report by 1.30 pm. The verification process will be done between 2 pm to 4 pm. While the fourth session will be from 4.15 pm to 6.15 pm. Students will have to report by 3.30 pm.

Candidates can check the schedule and rank-wise schedule for PGCET 2020 document verification for Bangalore centre by clicking here.

According to a report by NDTV, PGCET document verification process started on 13 December and was scheduled to end on 17 December. Document verification at the other centres will continue as per the schedule released earlier.

Karnataka PGCET 2020 result for MTech, MArch, MBA, and MCA programmes was declared earlier in December on the KEA official website cetonlinekarnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in. The examination authority has also released the answer key of the entrance exam.

At the time of document verification, candidates will have to provide original certificates as per their eligibility. If a student fails to provide the required original documents then he/ she will not be eligible for admission for the postgraduate courses in the new academic session.