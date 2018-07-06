Karnataka PGCET 2018 admit card released: Visit kea.kar.nic.in to download hallticket before 12 July

The Karnataka Post-Graduation Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2018 Admit Card is available for download, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) announced on 6 July. The Admit Card can be found on KEA's official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka PGCET 2018 is scheduled to take place on 14 and 15 July in two sessions, by KEA.

The process for application to the Karnataka PGCET began on 19 May 2018 and ended on 5 June, for candidates seeking admissions in 1st year/ 1st semester full time/part time MBA/ MCA/ ME/ MTech/ MArch courses and for 2nd year Lateral Entry to MCA Course for the year 2018-19, reported News18.

Candidates who had successfully enrolled for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2018 must download their Hall Ticket or Admit Card by following the instructions given below:

Ways to download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘PGCET 2018’ on the right side of the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘Hall ticket download link’

Step 4: Enter Application number, date of birth and Submit

Step 5: Download the Admit card and take a print out for further reference

The window to download the PGCET 2018 admit card or hall ticket will be open till 12 July.