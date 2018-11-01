You are here:
Karnataka minister RV Deshpande throws sports kits at athletes; BJP terms it 'uncivilised behaviour' part and parcel of Congress

India FP Staff Nov 01, 2018 14:56:22 IST

Karnataka revenue minister RV Deshpande on Wednesday courted controversy after a video of him throwing sports kits at athletes from a stage went viral, drawing sharp criticism on social media.

The Congress leader was highly criticised on Twitter, especially by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who termed Deshpande's behaviour "uncivilised" and "unacceptable". BJP Karnataka tweeted a video of the incident claiming that this "uncivilised culture is a part and parcel of Congress party":

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore retweeted the video calling it "an unacceptable behaviour", asking Deshpande to respect the athletes.

The incident took place at an event to honour sportspersons in Karwar's Haliyal. At the event, Deshpande was seen standing on the stage and throwing the kits, packed in plastic covers, towards athletes who had earned laurels at the national, state and district levels. The act was captured on video, which was later circulated on social media.

The Congress leader was in his home constituency to inaugurate a new indoor stadium and to honour local sportspersons.

Deshpande, however, defended his actions saying that the reactions were unnecessary. "They are all our boys and know me very well. Some people are trying to make a mountain out of a molehill,” he told Times of India.

Earlier, state Public Works Department (PWD) minister and brother of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, HD Revanna faced flak after he threw food materials towards flood victims in Kodagu district. Defending his brother, Kumaraswamy said Revanna's act was not out of "arrogance".

"I have noticed that the issue has come in TV, don't take him otherwise. I have cross-checked... while distributing the biscuits, there were large number of people and there was no place for movement," he had told reporters.


Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 14:56 PM

