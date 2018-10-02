You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge asks HD Kumaraswamy to announce 5-day work week for govt employees

India Asian News International Oct 02, 2018 19:19:01 IST

Karnataka: Karnataka Minister for Social Welfare Priyank Kharge has requested Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to announce five-day work week for all the state government employees.

File image of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. PTI

File image of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. PTI

"It'll be good if five days week can be considered, it will boost the work capacity of the state government employees," Kharge stated in the letter.

Kharge added that he got the same demand from many of the state government employees.

He wrote the letter to the chief minister on 29 August, however, it came out in media on Monday.


Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 19:19 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories




Cricket Scores