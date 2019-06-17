Karnataka IPS reshuffle: Alok Kumar appointed Bengaluru police commissioner; T Suneel Kumar to serve as ADGP Recruitment

Karnataka: In a major reshuffle of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Karnataka, Alok Kumar has been appointed as Bengaluru's new police commissioner. Kumar was earlier serving as the Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime.

The state government on Sunday made major changes in the role of the top cops in the state including the transfer of current police commissioner T Suneel Kumar who has now been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Recruitment.

Other officials who were transferred include Inspector General of Police (IGP) Administration Amrit Paul who will now take charge as IGP Eastern Range, Davanagere while IGP and ACP (West), Bengaluru was transferred and made IGP and Secretary to Government, Home Department (PCAS), Bengaluru. Somendu Mukherjee who was currently holding the charge of IGP, Eastern Range, Davanagere, has now been transferred as IGP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.

