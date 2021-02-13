Karnataka II PUC Examination time table released, exam to start from 24 May; check pue.kar.nic.in

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the time table of pre-university certificate (PUC) annual examination

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the time table of pre-university certificate (PUC) annual examination.

The schedule has been released after the department received objections from students and parents, thus making them change the exam schedule for PUC-2 students from 24 May to 16 June. The exams had earlier been scheduled to take place from 24 May to 10 June, reported The New Indian Express.

State primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar stated that they had announced the tentative timetable on 29 January, 2021 and had given a week's time for students and parents to raise their objections. He added that a few students and parents approached the department directly about the clash of final exams with other competitive exams and hence they had to rework the schedule and re-announce the final timetable for PUC-2.

Kumar added that the SSLC final exam timetable will be announced very soon as well. He stated that the Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is working to reschedule and make smaller changes in the final timetable.

Here's how to check the PUC II final exam timetable:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website pue.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there they need to find the link ‘final time table of II PUC May 2021 examination’ under examination section and click, which will lead to a new window.

Step 3: On the new window, candidates need to scroll down to find the datesheet.

Here is the final date sheet:

• 24 May: History

• 25 May: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music

• 26 May: Geography

• 27 May: Psychology, Basic Maths

• 28 May: Logic

• 29 May: Hindi

• 31 May: English

• 1 June: Information Technology, Retail, Auto Mobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

• 2 June: Political Science, Computer Science

• 3 June: Biology, Electronics

• 4 June: Economics

• 5 June: Home Science

• 7 June: Business Studies, Physics

• 8 June: Optional Kannada

• 9 June: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabi, French

• 10 June: Sociology, Chemistry

• 11 June: Urdu, Sanskrit

• 12 June: Statistics

• 14 June: Accountancy, Maths, Education

• 15 June: Geology

• 16 June: Kannada.

According to a report in The Times of India, S Suresh Kumar has also added that the results of Class 10 and Class 12 are likely to be announced before June end and results of other classes latest by 10 June.