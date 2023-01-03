There is no dearth of life-saving videos on the internet. Whether a person saving the life of a human being or rescuing an animal, such videos make sure to hook the users onto the screen. Now, another such clip has been added to the list. This was after a policeman was spotted saving the life of a bird. Well, it doesn’t end here. The Bengaluru Traffic Police is garnering huge praise after one of its cops climbed an enormous tower to bring this rescue mission to the conclusion without any safety gear. Now the video is going crazy viral with millions of users praising the officer. While an IPS officer appreciated the act by the cop and shared it on his social media handle, the Karnataka Home minister also lauded his selfless gesture by re-sharing the video.

Originally the video was shared by IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain on his official Twitter account. Taking to his caption, the IPS officer revealed that the cop’s name is Suresh, who is posted at Rajajinagar Traffic Police Station. The caption read, “The hidden and unexplored side of a policeman. Well done, Mr. Suresh from Rajajinagar Traffic Police Station.”

The hidden and unexplored side of a policemen. Well done Mr Suresh from @rajajinagartrps pic.twitter.com/D9XwJ60Npz — Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, IPS (@DCPTrWestBCP) December 30, 2022



The now-viral video opens by showing Suresh climbing up on a tower with the help of rods attached to it. As some of the birds can be seen flying over his head, Suresh is consciously taking support of the rods so that he doesn’t lose his grip. Just a few seconds into the video, the camera shares the glimpses of a dangling pigeon, who is stuck to a rope. The bird can be seen putting in effort to free itself, as Suresh reaches closer to it. However, after several failed attempts by the bird, Suresh reaches for it and unties the rope around it. The moment Suresh sets the bird back in the sky, the camera records the smile of relief on his face.

While the comments section is flooded with several users lauding Suresh’s efforts, Home Minister of Karnataka Araga Jnanendra took to his account and re-shared the video. Praising the cop he wrote in Kannada, “Our mobile police are also involved in rescue work. Mr. Suresh, Traffic Police of Rajajinagar, rescued the crow stuck in the tower with great care. Kudos to him for his punctuality and sense of duty.”



As several users appreciated Suresh’s efforts, many also urged cops to not encourage such stunts without safety measures. One user commented, “This is beyond the call of his duty. Please ensure he is suitably awarded.”

This is beyond the call of his duty. Please ensure he is suitably awarded. https://t.co/UQjy3v2hoW — Angootha Chap (@hebbetu) December 31, 2022



Another commented, “Sir, without safety and precautions please don’t encourage such actions. In the event of adverse consequences, I am pretty sure none will come in support for his family throughout his life.”

Sir, Without safety and precautions please don’t encourage such actions. In the event of adverse consequences I am pretty sure none will come in support for his family throughout his life. — Ajay HP 🇮🇳 (@HPAjay) December 30, 2022



A third user wrote, “Excellent job! While this is such a lovely gesture please use a harness belt and helmet next time. It takes lots of effort and training to be a cop so we should not be negligent even while carrying such generous tasks.”

Excellent job ! While this is such a lovely gesture please use harness belt and helmet next time . It takes lots of efforts and trainings to be a cop so we should not be negligent even while carrying such generous tasks . — Vinay (@VinVachan) January 1, 2023



So far the video has been played more than 116,000 times and has garnered over 5,000 likes.

