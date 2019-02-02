Karnataka: Hampi locals demand protection for town monuments after video of man damaging temple pillar goes viral

Hampi: After a video of a man causing damage to a pillar reportedly in the temple ruins of Hampi surfaced on social media, locals on Saturday staged a protest demanding adequate protection for the ancient monuments.

Locals protested after a video of a man damaging the pillar of the temple ruins, said to be in Hampi, began circulating on social media.

The development comes just days after the Times Magazine listed the Hampi World Heritage site as the second must-see place in 2019.

Hampi, an ancient village in Karnataka is dotted with numerous ruined temple complexes from the Vijayanagara Empire. It is believed to have been the country’s richest city, which attracted traders from Persia and Portugal.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.