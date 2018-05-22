You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Karnataka govt formation: Selfish motive behind Congress-JD(S) alliance, it won't last, says Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

India PTI May 22, 2018 16:49:55 IST

New Delhi: The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka will not last long as the two parties have come together with a "selfish motive", BJP leader and Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said on Tuesday.

File image of Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. PTI

File image of Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. PTI

"People of Karnataka gave the mandate for the BJP, which won 104 seats. The Congress-JD(S) alliance has been formed with a selfish motive and it will not last for long," the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told PTI on the sidelines of an Assocham event here.

The "unholy" alliance was formed not in the interest of the people of Karnataka, she said. "Look at its history. The JD(S) had broken away from its alliance partners in the past. It cannot fool the people for long."

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is slated to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday at a swearing-in ceremony which is expected to be attended by several non-BJP chief ministers and party heads.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi have confirmed their presence at the swearing-in ceremony.

The chief ministers of non-BJP states including Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana) and Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) are also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Besides, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati are also expected to attend the ceremony.

While the ceremony is being seen as a show of opposition unity, the Union minister said the non-BJP leaders are getting united for their own "survival" and not for the stake of the country.

Kumaraswamy was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to take the reins of the state after the three-day BJP government collapsed last Saturday with BS Yeddyurappa, unable to muster the required number for a majority, stepped down as the chief minister without facing the floor test.

The 12 May Karnataka Assembly polls threw up a hung verdict with BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats. The Congress was next with 78 and the JD(S) followed with 37. The BSP has one MLA and two seats went to Independents.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 16:49 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores