Karnataka floods: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces aid of Rs 1 crore for flood-hit Kodagu district

Kodagu: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a financial aid of Rs. 1 crore from her Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme for the flood-hit districts of Karnataka.

"I am a member of Parliament from Karnataka. I want to offer Rs 1 crore from my MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) for Kodagu district," Sitharaman said while taking part at an event.

Earlier on Friday, the Defence Minister also visited the flood-ravaged district of Kodagu and pledged support for the restoration work where hundreds have been rendered homeless. She had also assured that the Indian Army and the Air Force will work in rebuilding the lives of those who have been affected.

Kodagu is one of the worst affected areas in Karnataka as torrential rains have left a huge trail of destruction, with hundreds taking shelter in temples, churches and Madrasas.

On 21 August, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had urged the Centre to provide Rs 100 crore relief fund for the Kodagu district. Similarly, former chief minister Siddaramaiah also appealed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide necessary relief for the victims of the floods.