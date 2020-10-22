Karnataka fisherman catches two giant manta rays while deep sea fishing off Malpe port

Manta rays belong to the genus Mobula and have triangular pectoral fins, two horn-shaped fins, forward-facing mouths. The manta rays caught on Wednesday weigh 750 kg and 250 kg each.

Two giant manta rays weighing 750 kg and 250 kg each were caught by a fisherman in Mangaluru on Wednesday, said reports. A fisherman by the name of Subhash Sailan went deep sea fishing off the Malpe port and when he returned to the shore, a crane has to be called in to lift his big catch into a truck, as per a India Today report.

According to a report by The News Minute, the fisherman got on his boat Nagasiddhi on Tuesday. A large number of locals congregated to see the giant fish that he returned with.

The report quoted former president of Fishermen's Association in coastal Karnataka Yathish Baikampady saying that manta ray is neither common nor too rare. The size of fish may vary but they are caught often.

"The fish will be exported and is expected to fetch a handsome price. This is also the first such large haul in the port of Malpe after deep sea fishing has recently resumed post (COVID-19) lockdown," he added.

Manta rays belong to the genus Mobula. It has triangular pectoral fins, two horn-shaped fins, forward-facing mouths.

According to the National Geographic, manta rays are the largest rays in the world and they are highly intelligent as also highly threatened.

The fish are found mostly in warm temperature, subtropical and tropical waters. It has been categorised as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The smaller reef manta has a wingspan of around 11 feet, while the giant oceanic manta ray can have a wingspan of up to 29 feet.