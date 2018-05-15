You are here:
Karnataka Election Result 2018: Congress lagged in planning state election, says party leader BK Chandrashekar

India IANS May 15, 2018 14:07:19 IST

Bengaluru: A Congress leader on Tuesday lamented that the party failed to plan for the Karnataka Assembly election and educate the people about the government's welfare schemes.

"The party and its leaders, both in Bengaluru and Delhi, should have woken up much earlier and planned much better for the election to educate the people of the state about the Congress government's welfare schemes," Congress state unit Vice-President BK Chandrashekar told IANS.

"The good economic policies of Congress weren't communicated effectively to the people of Karnataka," he said.

Chandrashekar also said that the party's set-up was a reason for its defeat in the state election that took place on Saturday. The votes were counted on Tuesday.

"We should have strategised at least two-three years ahead of the elections by setting up a think tank in order to counter (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's charm," he further said.

"The Congress failed in communicating to the people of the state that BJP's politics of communalism and nationalism must be rejected. The Congress now needs a structural reconstruction," he added.


