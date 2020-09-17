Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 postponed, to be held on 13, 14 October; application deadline extended till 21 September

Karnataka DCET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held on 7 October, while the PGCET was to be conducted on 6 and 7 October

The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has postponed the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2020 and Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2020 for the second time.

As per the official notification on the website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - DCET 2020 will now be conducted on 14 October while PGCET 2020 will be held on 13 and 14 October. The exams have been postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Karnataka DCET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held on 7 October. Originally, the entrance test for admission to second and third year semester engineering courses under lateral entry scheme was to be held on 9 August.

Karnataka PGCET, entrance exam for admission to MBA, MCA, ME was scheduled for 6 and 7 October. The exam was originally supposed to be held on 8 and 9 August.

The KEA has also extended the last date for submitting an online application for DCET and PGCET to 21 September. Applicants will be required to register and fill the application form on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

DCET for respective subjects will be of 180 marks and will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, according to Hindustan Times. The exams for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates Kannada language test (only in Bangalore) of 50 marks will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm.

As for PGCET, the exams for Type B - ME/M Tech and M Arch courses will be of 100 marks and will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on 13 October and the exam for Type A courses, of 100 marks, will held on the same day from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

On 14 October, the exam for MCA of 100 marks will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the MBA exam of 100 marks will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.