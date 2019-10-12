Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara's close aide commits suicide day after IT dept raids ex-dy CM's residence, office

Bengaluru: Former deputy chief minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara's confidante allegedly committed suicide in Bengaluru on Saturday, days after income-tax sleuths raided the residence, office and education institutions of the former deputy chief minister, police said.

Ramesh was found hanging from a tree near the Sports Authority of India grounds in the morning, the police said. He hailed from Mellehalli in Ramanagar, they said. He started his stint with Congress as a typist and became close to Parameshwara.

The sleuths who raided the residence, office and Siddharth Group of institutions belonging to Parameshwara two days ago and had grilled Ramesh too. Lamenting the death, Parameshwara said he had told Ramesh to be courageous and face the situation boldly.

"Dont know why he committed suicide. This morning also, I spoke to him and told him to stay bold," Parameshwara told reporters. Parameshwara, who had served as the Congress state president, visited the place where his confidante committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax officials summoned Parameshwara to depose before them on Tuesday after two days of extensive raids at his office, education institution and residence.

They (I-T officials) have summoned him on Tuesday.

So, I will go there on Tuesday, Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Congress leader said the I-T officials told him that the raids were carried out following complaints by some students.

It could be possible but the verification should also take place, he said. He refused to give any political colour to the raids saying that he was preparing to answer regarding the findings of income-tax officials.

I have to reply about what has happened with regard to the admissions and what information they have with them, Parameshwara said. The income-tax department said in a press release on Friday that it had searched a prominent business group in Karnataka which runs multiple educational institutions on 9 October.

It said it unearthed the conversion of seats, which were originally to be allotted by merit through counselling by the medical counselling committee into institutional quota seats through dropout system."

The department said it had found incriminating evidence substantiating conversion of seats, commission payments to brokers and sale of seats in exchange of receipt of cash. Evidences of use of multiple agents for the conversion of MBBS and PG seats have also been found, it added.

Diversion of funds in the form of payment of on-money for the purpose of purchase of immovable assets for the benefit of trustees has also been established including finding of cash in possession of the seller, the commission in the hands of the broker and strong written and audio evidence found in possession of the parties concerned, the department said.

Evidence of handling of such cash generated, diversion for construction of hotels have also been found, said the income tax department. Hawala transactions relating to the movement of such

cash have also been established, said the department adding that a total of Rs. 4.22 crore of unaccounted cash has so far been found including Rs. 89 lakh in the house of the main trustee.

Evidences also reveal undisclosed investments in real estate. Overall the total undisclosed income detected so far is around Rs 100 crore considering the cash donations received for 185 seats averaging Rs 50 lakh to Rs 65 lakh per seat and total seizure of undisclosed assets of Rs. 8.82 crore. Further investigations are in progress, the press release said.