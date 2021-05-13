The examination was slated to be held on 7 and 8 July but now stands deferred until August

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the southern region of the country. The examination was slated to be held on 7 and 8 July but now stands deferred until August. As per the notification, the test will now be held on 28 and 29 August in two shifts. The Kannada language test will be held on 30 August.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, CN Ashwathnarayan on Twitter. It said, “Considering the increasing number of # COVID19 cases in the state, the #CET2021 test has been postponed”.

As per the revised schedule, Biology and Mathematics papers will be held on 28 August in the first and second shifts respectively. The Physics and Chemistry papers will take place on 29 August in two shifts. On 30 August, the Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga will also be conducted in two shifts, from 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and 2:30 to 3:50 pm.

The test is held every year for admission to the first year or first-semester Engineering, Technology, Yoga and Naturopathy, Farm Science courses, Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Sericulture, BS Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry, BTech (Biotechnology), BSc (Hons) Community Science, BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BTech (Food Technology), BTech (Dairy Tech), BFSc (Fisheries), B Pharmacy and Diploma in Pharmacy courses.

For the syllabus, candidates can visit the official website of KEA.