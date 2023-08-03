Karnataka CM Siddaraimaiah meets PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaraimaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Met @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi at Sansad Bhavan in New Delhi today and discussed about various issues. pic.twitter.com/yjdRq96N3s — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 3, 2023

This marks the first visit between the two leaders since Siddaraimaiah assumed office in May. The chief minister also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Met @DefenceMinIndia Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi today and requested him to organise Air Show during Dasara festival. pic.twitter.com/zjCNUOGuwp — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 3, 2023

Siddaraimaiah reportedly requested Singh to hold an air show by the Indian Air Force in Mysuru during Dussehra celebrations from October 15-24.

The chief minister said the IAF had conducted air shows at the Torch Light Parade Ground in Mysuru in 2017 and 2019.

As per reports, Siddaraimaiah also brought up the issue of rice procurement for the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme with PM Modi. The chief minister requested Modi to supply rice through central government agencies.