Amid heightened speculation over his political future, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa Sunday said that a decision on whether he will continue in office will be known by Monday, but asserted that he would continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said this evening that he was yet to receive the "message" from the party's Central leadership on whether he should continue in his post or quit.

Decision on leadership change by tomorrow: Yediyurappa

"Nothing has come till now. In the morning there is a programme to mark two years of government. I will speak about the achievements in those two years. After that, you will know the progress," said Yediyurappa.

He expressed confidence that the communication may come by tonight or be known on Monday morning.

"I believe the information will come tonight or tomorrow morning," said Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa said he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that he would he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to resign and go about doing party work.

"I will work for the party day and night for the next 10-15 years. Let there be no doubt about it", he said.

He said he will speak on the achievements of his government at a function, as planned earlier, on Monday.

On what he would do if the "message" does not come from the high command, Yediyurappa said "I will take a decision then".

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town of Belagavi, he said he would abide by the decision of the high command, that he was "content and satisfied" and would not cross the disciplinary line.

"I got most of the positions in the party, which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda", Yediyurappa said.

He said he has the "lone target" of toiling for the next two years and bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in 2023.

No leadership crisis in Karnataka, says JP Nadda

Amid swirling rumours of a change of guard in Karnataka, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday denied reports of a leadership crisis and lauded the work done by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

"Yediyurappa has done good work. Karnataka is doing well. Yediyurappa is taking care of the things in his own way," he said.

When asked if there is a leadership crisis in the southern state, Nadda said, "That is what you feel. We don't feel so."

Nadda's remarks assume significance as they came hours after the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said he will take an appropriate decision once he receives directions from the BJP high command by this evening, regarding his continuation in the post.

Expect decision by evening, says Yediyurappa on possible exit

"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision," Yediyurappa had said in Belagavi in response to a question whether the directions from the party high command in Delhi were expected on Sunday.

Questioned about the possibility of a Dalit chief minister replacing him, Yediyurappa said, "I'm not the one to decide about it, it is for the high command to decide. Let's first see what decision they will take today."

Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on 25 July, he will get on with "his work" from the next day.

Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers extend support to Yediyurappa

Over 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers from different parts of Karnataka on Sunday demanded that Yediyurappa should be allowed to continue in office.

On a call given by Balehosur Math seer Dingaleshwara Swami, Rudramuni Swami of Tiptur and Basavakumar Swami of Chitradurga, the seers organised a conclave at the Palace Grounds and passed a resolution in favour of Yediyurappa.

Speaking on the occasion, Dingaleshwar Swami said it was not proper to remove the chief minister.

"It is not proper to remove Yediyurappa. We have congregated here to boost the morale of the chief minister. We are neither in favour or opposed to anyone. Our sole objective is to see that the Chief Minister, who is doing a good work, should be allowed to continue," he added.

A seer attending the event said the politicians bring reforms in the administration while the seers role is to bring reforms in society as well as the individuals.

However, when a politician is doing a good job, he should not be removed, he said, adding that it is the responsibility of the pontiffs to pressurise the party leadership to heed to them, he added.

