Karnataka CET 2018 result released: Vijayapura's Shridhar Dodamani tops; check scores on karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 result today (1 June). Candidates can check their scores on the official websites — kea.kar.nic.in, cet.kar.nic.in, or karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka CET 2018 result were supposed to be announced at 1 pm. According to The Times of India, Shridhar Dodamani from Vijayapura district is the topper in engineering, while Narayan Pai from Dakshina Kannada district is the second-rank holder. Tuhin Girinath came fourth and is the topper from Bengaluru.

The candidates can follow these steps to check the Karnataka CET 2018 result:

-Go to one of the official websites: kea.kar.nic.in, cet.kar.nic.in, or karresults.nic.in.

-Click on link for Karnataka CET 2018.

-Enter relevant details like candidate's seat number, etc and click on submit.

-Save the result and take a print copy for further reference.

The Karnataka CET is held students seeking admission to various engineering programmes. The KEA will conduct the counselling session after the announcement of the result.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.