Karnataka BJP MLAs allege phone tapping by state govt, seek Rajnath Singh's intervention to end 'pernicious practice'

India Anshul Vipat May 16, 2018 21:46:06 IST

New Delhi:  Three BJP MPs on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh alleging phone tapping of party leaders by the Karnataka government and urged him to instruct the state authority to "end this pernicious practice".

File image of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Twitter@RajnathSingh

The three Karnataka MPs — Shoba Karandlaje, GM Siddeshwara and PC Mohan — in their letter stated that the Congress government in Karnataka was taking the advantage of the political situation which was "fluid following a fractured mandate".

"The Congress government has resorted to cheap tactics of tapping the telephones of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders," said the letter addressed to Singh.

"We have every reason to believe that the Karnataka government is misusing its position and tapping our mobile phones. This, according to us, is a clear violation of our fundamental right to privacy," it added.

Karnataka underwent assembly polls on 12 May and results were announced on 15 May.


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 21:46 PM

