You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2018: Congress' DK Shivakumar says Siddaramaiah was 'over-confident'

India IANS May 15, 2018 17:21:42 IST

Bengaluru: Blaming Siddaramaiah for his "over-confidence", Karnataka energy minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the outgoing chief minister was advised against contesting from two seats but he still went ahead.

File image of Karnataka power minister DK Shivakumar. Image courtesy: Facebook

File image of Karnataka power minister DK Shivakumar. Image courtesy: Facebook

He said the Congress did not do even 10 percent of what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did during the campaigning.

"Rahul Gandhi (Congress president) did his best to come here and campaign in the state in the past three months. But it is not a good sign for the local leaders, who could not gauge the trend in their own constituencies," said Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah decided to contest from the Badami and Chamundeshwari seats as he felt he knew the constituencies well even as he was "advised internally against doing so," he said.

Asked if it was Siddaramaiah's "over-confidence", Shivakumar said: "Sure...It is his confidence which has taken (us down) to this level."

The outgoing chief minister lost from the Chamundeshwari constituency but has won a seat from Badami.

Asked whether Siddaramaiah was trying to reach out to Janata Dal-Secular, when he said he was open to a Dalit chief minister, Shivakumar said the party was keeping a tab on the numbers. "It is only after looking at the final figures that we will take a call."

At the same time, he said the party was "definitely" open to reaching out to the JD(S). "Why not? We want BJP to remain out of power," he said.

Shivakumar also denied that there was any Modi wave in Karnataka, and said: "Our defects became their pluses."


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 17:21 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores