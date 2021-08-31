The first batch will contain 50% of students while the remaining 50% will be allowed the following day

As the daily COVID-19 cases have declined in Karnataka, the state government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from 6 September. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made this announcement following a meeting with an expert panel and government officials after analysing the coronavirus situation across the state.

Following the discussion, Minister R Ashoka informed that the government has decided to reopen schools in areas with less than 2 percent of positive rates.

As other states are opening schools for Classes 9 to 12, Karnataka decided to do the same for younger classes as well. Meanwhile, for Classes 9 to 12, the schools reopened last week keeping all COVID-19 protocols in mind.

According to a News18 report, a 13-member advisory committee was set up to analyse the coronavirus situation and reopening of schools. As per the government order, the panel then suggested phase-wise reopening of schools.

Below are few guidelines on reopening schools:

Classes in Karnataka will be held in batches; the first batch will contain 50 percent of students while the remaining 50 percent will be allowed the following day

Classes will reopen for 5 days a week in taluks with a positivity rate below 2 percent following all guidelines directed by the state authorities

Wearing face masks and maintaining social distance will be mandatory in schools. However, attending school will not be compulsory for students

If need be, parents can request for their child to study online or in physical mode. As both online and offline classes will go simultaneously

Schools will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday as a sanitisation process will be undertaken by authorities

Among the many relaxations, Karnataka has begun a few more including one-week quarantine compulsory for people entering from Kerala. Also, relaxation in night curfew has begun in districts barring Udupi, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Kodagu among others.