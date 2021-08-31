Karnataka allows Classes 6 to 8 to reopen from 6 September but conditions apply
The first batch will contain 50% of students while the remaining 50% will be allowed the following day
As the daily COVID-19 cases have declined in Karnataka, the state government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from 6 September. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made this announcement following a meeting with an expert panel and government officials after analysing the coronavirus situation across the state.
Following the discussion, Minister R Ashoka informed that the government has decided to reopen schools in areas with less than 2 percent of positive rates.
As other states are opening schools for Classes 9 to 12, Karnataka decided to do the same for younger classes as well. Meanwhile, for Classes 9 to 12, the schools reopened last week keeping all COVID-19 protocols in mind.
According to a News18 report, a 13-member advisory committee was set up to analyse the coronavirus situation and reopening of schools. As per the government order, the panel then suggested phase-wise reopening of schools.
Below are few guidelines on reopening schools:
- Classes in Karnataka will be held in batches; the first batch will contain 50 percent of students while the remaining 50 percent will be allowed the following day
- Classes will reopen for 5 days a week in taluks with a positivity rate below 2 percent following all guidelines directed by the state authorities
- Wearing face masks and maintaining social distance will be mandatory in schools. However, attending school will not be compulsory for students
- If need be, parents can request for their child to study online or in physical mode. As both online and offline classes will go simultaneously
- Schools will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday as a sanitisation process will be undertaken by authorities
Among the many relaxations, Karnataka has begun a few more including one-week quarantine compulsory for people entering from Kerala. Also, relaxation in night curfew has begun in districts barring Udupi, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Kodagu among others.
