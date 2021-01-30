Karnataka 2nd year PUC exam timetable released; test to begin from 24 May

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the Class 12 exam will continue till 10 June

Karnataka education board will be conducting the second year pre-university (PU) exams in the state from 24 May, announced Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday.

The minister said that the board exams will be continued till 10 June, 2021.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam will be held from 24th May to 10th June: S Suresh Kumar, State Education Minister — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

If anyone has any objection to the conduct of 2nd year PU exams on the tentatively decided dates, they can raise objections within a week.

As per the schedule, the exams will begin with History and Physics on 24 May. Language papers like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, and French are set for 25 May. while Basic Maths exam is on 26 May, Maths paper will be on 27 May, along with Accountancy and Optional Kannada.

Political Science paper is on 29 May, while Business Studies, Chemistry, and Education is on 31 May. On 2 June, Psychology, Biology, Electronics and Computer Science will be held with Hindi paper on 3 June. The schedule says English paper will be on 7 June and Economics on 4 June. The last paper on 10 June is Geography.

The state government announced the beginning of full day classes for students in classes 9, 10 and first and second year pre-university from 1 February.

Following the shut down of schools in early 2020 in view of the pandemic, the state governments have been trying to open classes in phases. The Karnataka school education board also decided to resume classes for 10th and 12th grade students from 1 January, 2021.

Also the Vidyagama programme for students from standards six to nine was started from the same day. But in this case, the schools were instructed to function for half a day.

Earlier, Suresh Kumar had made it clear that they were in no hurry to open the schools and would take a final decision only after taking all factors into account